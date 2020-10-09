Virginia Beach Delegate Glenn Davis to run for Virginia lieutenant governor

Glenn Davis is making a run for lieutenant governor in 2021. He seeks the GOP nomination for the position.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach delegate is joining the race for lieutenant governor in 2021.

Glenn Davis (R) posted on Facebook on Thursday that he wants to GOP nomination for the position.

Before becoming an assemblyman, Davis served on the Virginia Beach City Council. He was elected twice to council in 2008 and 2012. He became a delegate in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019.

He represents the 84th House of Delegates district in the General Assembly.

While the list of candidates for governor continues to grow, only a select few have stepped forward to place their bids or express interest in running for lieutenant governor.

Virginia Delegate Haya Ayala announced in July that she was seeking election to the same position. If she wins, she'd be the first woman to hold the position. Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan is still mulling over the decision to run or not.

The Washington Post reports Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman also may join the race, and former Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has said he may run on the Republican side.

"After seeing our struggles in Richmond firsthand, it is more vital than ever to have strong, common sense leadership guiding the Commonwealth toward serious solutions," Davis wrote on Facebook.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.