VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Education Association is against teachers being armed with guns, according to President Kelly Walker.

Walker heard about the New York Times report, claiming US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to use federal funds to provide teachers with firearms.

Walker said it’s a knee-jerk reaction to a much deeper problem.

“Everybody wants a simple fix and there isn’t a simple fix,” said Walker. “It just wouldn’t be safe to arm teachers, it just wouldn’t be safe.”

Walker, who taught school for more than 20 years herself, said a child’s learning environment could be severely altered if you start arming teachers.

“Learning would be difficult for many children if they were worried about where a gun was located, or if their teacher had a gun,” said Walker.

Walker also said the responsibility of having a gun would be an enormous amount of stress for teachers.

“What would the guilt be like if a student were to take a teacher’s gun out of a desk drawer, out of a cabinet, and then use it to hurt themselves, or hurt others,” said Walker.

Walker also said it’s just not realistic.

“The amount of hours it would take in order for educators to learn weapons in an emergency situation is just not feasible. There is too much on our plates as it is,” said Walker.

Walker said the funding needs to go toward mental health training among educators, as well as, providing more counselors and psychologists within the schools.

“So educators can identify and intervene when a kid is in crisis before it gets to the point where they harm themselves and harm others,” said Walker.

