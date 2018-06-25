VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) – At Vaughan Farms in Virginia Beach, raising cattle and selling beef has become more important than ever.

"Well, it's to offset some grain income over the last few years," said Farmer William Porter Vaughan.

Vaughan said soybeans have taken the hardest hit. Recently, he said the wet weather isn't the only thing that has stalled growth and sale.

"With all the tariff stuff they're talking about, it's driving the markets crazy," Vaughan said.

As the threat of a trade war heats up between the U.S. and China, President Donald Trump has talked potential tariffs on Chinese goods. Bobby Vaughan, William’s father, fears China could retaliate with its own on one of Virginia's largest agricultural exports, the soybean.

Years ago, Vaughan said its value was once at $18 a bushel.

"I think the market's just above $9 a bushel now, and it has really been falling lately," Vaughan said.

Bobby, who is also the president of the Virginia Beach Farm Bureau worries about the future.

“When I go, it'd like to see those boys farming and it's getting tougher," said Vaughan.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, soybeans were the third highest grossing crop in Virginia. He's worried that in the end, we could lose China to a competitor like Brazil.

"It really is hurting us out in the country,” Vaughan said. “And I wish I could say, you know, leave us alone. Let us have a free enterprise system and let it work."

