Virginia Beach Human Services offers online assistance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Human Services building in Virginia Beach has been closed to the public since March 30.

Employees are still available to help people virtually, though.

Human Services is responsible for arranging medical and food assistance to people who need it, through Medicaid and SNAP. It also offers energy assistance.

People can drop off applications in the building's mailbox, and pick up SNAP EBT cards with curbside appointments.

The facility is asking people to use emergency hotlines to continue to report neglect or abuse of children (757.385.3400 or 800.552.7096) and adults (757.385.3550, or 888.832.3858 outside of regular business hours).

The department is also offering help through an emergency mental health hotline at 757.385.0888.

Non-emergency numbers to know about: