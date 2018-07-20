VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — The man accused of exposing his genitals to high school cheerleaders at a fundraiser is behind bars.

Police said Wesley Michael Jones, 28, is charged with three counts of simulated or actual masturbation and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, which are felonies.

The alleged incidents happened back on June 30 at the Chimney Hill Shopping Center off Holland Road.

Parents reported that their children saw Jones pull up in a car acting like he was going to give a donation. That’s when he told tell them to “look down” and he was touch himself.

However, 13News Now found out that’s not where the story ends.

According to court documents, Jones stole a vehicle on the date of the alleged crimes. It matches the same vehicle description that police said Jones used in the crimes.

The car burglary victim’s daughter said she was there when Jones was arrested.

"He was sitting there. His head was down, his eyes were closed. It looked like he was drinking or on drugs or something,” said Seenah, who did not want to give her last name.

She said the car was stolen from a 7-11 when her brother went in and left keys in the car. She identified the car police put out as her mother’s. They were shocked to learn the crimes Jones was connected to.

"That's gross, that is disgusting,” she said.

Jones did not want to speak from jail. When we went to his listed address, a woman who identified as his grandmother said this is out of character for him, but if he did it, it was most likely a “joke or prank”.

Jones is also charged with Auto Theft/Grand Larceny.

He’s expected back in Juvenile Domestic Relations court next week.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC