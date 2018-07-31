VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Imagine grabbing a lotto scratcher game at your local Walmart to find that you held the winning ticket for $1 million...

“I thought, ‘Wait, that can’t be right!’” he recalled. “I thought it was a misprint.”

That's what Alfred Cross said when he scratched his 20X the Money ticket from the Virginia lottery.

The retired postal worker bought that winning ticket from a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Holland Road in Virginia Beach.

He had a choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

