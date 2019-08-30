Following the resignation of City Manager Dave Hansen, Virginia Beach's top city officials are set to make remarks on his exit.

Hansen resigned after more than 13 years on the job. According to a media invite sent by the City of Virginia Beach Communications Office, Mayor Bobby Dyer and Vice Mayor Jim Wood will "set the record straight" on his resignation on Friday at 3 p.m.

Hansen helped lead the city's response to the May 31st mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Loved ones of the shooting victims have criticized how Hansen has handled the aftermath.

Hansen resigned this week following a meeting where the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference discussed Hansen's job performance. They called for his firing in a letter to Mayor Dyer.

City Councilman Guy Tower said "a significant majority" of city council members were concerned about Hansen's management -- a claim that Vice Mayor Jim Wood disagreed with.