Virginia Beach mayor responds after two men shot outside two separate bars

Mayor Bobby Dyer said the city is in the process of adding more lighting, cameras and police officers to patrol the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating two shootings at two separate bars in one night.

Investigators spent most of the day Monday, searching for clues.

The first shooting happened outside the Edge Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday night. The second one happened off South Plaza Trail.

“It’s sad now that people have to come out with a gun. If you have to come out with weapons, you shouldn't be out at all, ” explained tourist Justin Brown.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police officers found a man shot outside the Edge Bar on Atlantic Avenue. Medics took him to the hospital and say his injuries are not life-threatening.

“That's not the way we want to live or interact with violence and guns,” Brown said.

The second shooting happened less than 30 minutes later outside Blarney Stone Pub off South Plaza Trail. Virginia Beach police officers say they found a man shot, but he is expected to be ok.

Several business owners, including ones at the Oceanfront, didn't want to go on camera. They said the recent crime brings a bad image and they don't want people to be worried about visiting the beach.

“There is a lot of concern that we have to make sure the Oceanfront is safe, that tourists and residents can go to the Oceanfront and feel safe,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

Dyer said city leaders are in the process of adding more lighting, cameras, and police officers in the area. He said his focus is on preventing the problems, not just reacting when it happens.

“I’m sure that by the time we start rolling into Memorial Day and beyond, we are going to have a handle on this situation," Dyer said. "Once again, we have to let the storekeepers know, we got to the hotels and restaurants know that and most of all the residents.”