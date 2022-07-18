Virginia Beach, Newport News get local ridesharing option

You’ve heard of Uber and Lyft, but now Hampton Roads Transit OnDemand is in the palm of your hand!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new, free way to get around parts of Virginia Beach and Newport News is now in the palm of your hand.

You’ve heard of Uber and Lyft, but now Hampton Roads Transit OnDemand is a local ridesharing option.

Hampton Roads Transit says all you have to do if you live in the designated areas is download the app.

First, you enter your pickup and drop-off locations. The app will then provide you with options for a time and location for your ride. You’ll be directed to a nearby “virtual bus stop,” where you will meet your driver, with the HRT logo displayed on the car.

Rides are shared by users and passengers will have a seat based on availability.

Rides are free until July 24. After that, it's $2 per ride.

If you have a Student Freedom Pass or are a paratransit-certified user, you’ll ride for free until the six-month pilot program ends.

Don’t have a smartphone? You can still use HRT OnDemand! Just call 757-979-2955.

In Virginia Beach, the service covers the Bayside area around Town Center and Pembroke Mall.

In Newport News, it’s the area around Riverside Hospital and Christopher Newport University.

In a statement, William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT, said "OnDemand service represents our vision of how transit can respond to market forces to provide the public with innovative and reliable options for travel."