Virginia Beach parking garages to open ahead of heavy rain, flooding

Residents who need to park their cars on higher ground can take advantage of free emergency parking at Town Center and certain Oceanfront garages.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach is opening up their parking garages to anyone who needs to park their cars on higher ground before the area is saturated by heavy rainfall and flooding.

Emergency off-street parking will be available in the Oceanfront and Town Center garages starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The offer extends to noon on Saturday, Sept. 19. At that time, residents will need to pick up their cars or risk being cited.

Only Virginia Beach citizens with proof of residence can park their cars for free at municipal garages at 9th and 31st Streets in the Resort Area.

Proof of residence through a driver's license or recent utility bill with a name and Virginia Beach address will suffice in order to take advantage of free emergency parking.

Citizens may also park their vehicles at the following three Town Center garages:

Maroon Garage (Dick’s Sporting Goods) – 4621 Columbus Street

Red Garage (Westin Hotel) – 4535 Commerce Street

Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower) – 222 Central Park Ave

No parking is available in the 24-hour reserved spaces. Otherwise, towing will be enforced. If garages lose power, the lighting and elevators will be inoperable. Please note that 21st Street at the Oceanfront is often impassable after heavy rainfall.

General Parking Rules: