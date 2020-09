A PIO with Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed police made several arrests during the protest Saturday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed it arrested several people during the Black Lives Matter 757 protest at the Oceanfront Saturday night.

Linda Kuehn, the department's public information officer confirmed police made several arrests, but did not provide details on the number of arrests or identities.

The 'Shut Down the Oceanfront' protest began at 7:57 p.m.