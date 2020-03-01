VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Police Officer faced previous domestic violence charges before police arrested him again this week and charged him for allegedly committing the same crime, court documents show.

26-year-old Michael Robert Garrison was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges for an incident back in Sept, according to court documents.

The latest incident happened on New Year’s Eve.

Court documents filed in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court show Garrison faces one count of assault and battery of a family member. The alleged victim, a female who lived with him, filed a criminal complaint against him.

RELATED: Virginia Beach officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

13News Now is not naming her or revealing her connection to the officer because she's alleged to be a victim of a crime. She told police Garrison grabbed her arms and wouldn't let go until she bit him.

She later changed her story and said he grabbed her arms to calm her down. She then told police she does not want to prosecute the case.



Police arrested garrison and released him on a $1,000 bond.

Court documents revealed it's not the first time police have charged Garrison in a domestic violence incident.

On Sept. 2, 2019, the same alleged victim filed a criminal complaint against him. In that case, she told police he pushed her during an argument.

Police arrested and released garrison on a $1,000 bond both times. He faces one count of assault and battery of a family member in both of the domestic violence incidents.

As the criminal investigation continues, Garrison remains employed by the Virginia Beach Police Department and will remain on administrative assignment, police say.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said Garrison is still employed for the following reason:

“Every citizen is afforded the right to due process. As stated in the news release the officer is on administrative assignment pending the outcome of both the criminal and administrative investigations. Once the administrative investigation and the criminal court proceeding are concluded this case will be resolved in an appropriate manner.”

Garrison's first case is scheduled for trial on January 29th. He has waived his right to be represented by a lawyer.

The court ordered him not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

RELATED: Man turns himself in after man shot, killed in Portsmouth