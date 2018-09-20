VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning after they said he ran and then pointed a gun at them.

This happened while they were responding to a domestic situation at the Mayflower Apartments at the oceanfront. Investigators said the woman, who Murphy is accused of beating, was treated for serious injuries.

When Kimberly Ellis heard about what happened to Murphy, she said wasn't surprised. There are a few people who knew him like her and her family.

"He was married to my daughter for two years," she said. "It was a tumultuous relationship."

This incident came as a reminder of what it was like for Ellis' family when her daughter was married to Murphy.

"He definitely abused my daughter physically and emotionally many times," Ellis said.

She said in 2015, it got so bad that she filed a protective order against Murphy. 13News Now obtained a copy of that protective order.

"He had put a gun in my daughter's mouth and threatened to kill her. He had also threatened to kill himself in front of her if she told anyone what he was doing to her. Then, he threatened to burn our house down with the whole family inside if she spoke," Ellis explained to 13News Now.

Ellis said the abuse and threats made it hard for her daughter to leave.

"She did try to tell us that nothing was happening to try to protect herself and her son but you can just tell. You get those vibes where you just know something was wrong," said Ellis.

In the end, her daughter left.

"That's all I could think about this afternoon was, this could've been my daughter," she said.

Ellis hopes anyone going through what her daughter went through with Murphy, will find the courage to leave their abuser.

"Intervene, even though it's very difficult. It might be the most difficult thing you've ever chosen to do, but it'll be worth saving their life," she said.

Murphy pleaded guilty in 2017 to multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and DUI.

His shooting is still under investigation.

