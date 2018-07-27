VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The last police department in Hampton Roads is finally using body cameras.

The Virginia Beach Police Department explained the program roll-out and demonstrated how the technology works on Friday.

“This is an accountability tool,” said Police Captain Todd James. “It’s a way for us to do things like build relationships where we don’t, maintain relationships where we do.”

In total, 450 cameras and 250 in-car dash cameras will roll-out in the resort city in four phases, estimated to take 18-24 months. The first phase started last Monday when the Kempsville precinct received 20 cameras. The special operations department will receive 20 cameras next week. Each phase will encompass a total distribution of 110 cameras.

The cost of the project includes the equipment itself, the technology and licensing such as data storage, personnel, and support, such as training.

20 full-time positions will be added to manage the program and handle increased workloads, including 2 positions in Information Technology, 5 in the Virginia Beach Police Department and 13 in the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

While the body cameras were supposed to be distributed last year, James explained the department realized the other challenges that came with the project.

“The key element in that is we did not want to hurry into a mistake and duplicate problems or challenges that other agencies had developed,” said Police Captain Todd James.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said the footage will greatly increase the workload among prosecutors.

“We estimate that the Virginia Beach police department is going to be sending us 14-15 thousand hours of body camera footage that we’re going to need to watch on an annual basis in the preparation of our cases,” said Stolle. “That is a game changer.”

The officers are responsible for turning the cameras on and off manually any time they interact with someone. If a weapon is drawn, the officer’s camera and any camera within 30 feet will automatically activate. All footage has a 30 second buffer period prior to activation.

“We will not be able to capture everything,” said Chief Cervera. “But we will be able to capture a lot. I think a lot of citizens will appreciate the fact that we are now recording all of our encounters.”

James explained the benefits of body cameras include a decrease in complaints, use of force and lawsuits.

All video footage will remain with the department for 60 days unless it is subject to administrative investigation or is evidentiary in nature.

