Virginia Beach Public Utilities says don't fall for latest utility scam

Someone claiming to work for Virginia Beach is calling residents telling them their water will be shut off if they don't pay them over the phone.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Utilities is setting the record straight after learning about a new scam circulating around the city.

Similar to other scams, someone is calling people threatening that their water will be shut off if they don't make a payment over the phone.

The city says it hasn't been turning water service off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The caller is telling customers that because they haven't paid for the service, they need to make a payment.