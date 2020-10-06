x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Virginia Beach Public Utilities says don't fall for latest utility scam

Someone claiming to work for Virginia Beach is calling residents telling them their water will be shut off if they don't pay them over the phone.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger. Man answering to incoming call. Hoax person with fake identity.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Utilities is setting the record straight after learning about a new scam circulating around the city.

Similar to other scams, someone is calling people threatening that their water will be shut off if they don't make a payment over the phone.

The city says it hasn't been turning water service off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The caller is telling customers that because they haven't paid for the service, they need to make a payment.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities urges residents to never give personal or banking information to an unverified or unsolicited caller.

RELATED: Robocalls are a victim of COVID-19

RELATED: VERIFY: How to make sure your stimulus check is real

RELATED: 'Blessing Loom' pyramid scheme resurfacing in Hampton Roads

RELATED: Police warn people not to click on scam COVID-19 text messages