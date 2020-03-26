Virginia Beach resident's tip ends police's 11-year search for sex offender

Christopher Chesser hadn't registered as a sex offender since 2009. Police had been searching for him for since then until a tip from Virginia Beach led them to him.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The search for a man who hadn't complied with Virginia sex offender requirements for more than a decade came to an end in Virginia Beach last week.

Christoper M. Chesser, 48, hadn't registered as a sex offender in Virginia since 2009.

Virginia State Police have been searching for him since then. The search finally came to an end after they received a tip from a citizen in Virginia Beach who saw someone who resembled Chesser.

Police located the man and confirmed that it was Chesser.

He was taken into custody and charged for failing to register with State Police and for a 2009 probation violation.