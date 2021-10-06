Playing for a Cause: Virginia Beach SPCA to host annual Puttin' for Paws Golf Tournament

It's the event's 20th year and will feature animals available for adoption.

The Virginia Beach SPCA is hosting its annual 'Puttin for Paws' Charity Golf Tournament this Friday.

More than 100 golfers will tee off on October 8 at the Red Wing Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach to support the organization, which helps thousands of animals find their "fur-ever" home every year.

The tournament is in its 20th year and is sold out.

The day will be filled with 18 holes of golf, games, food and spending time with animals that are available for adoption.