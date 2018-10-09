VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach is suing drug manufacturers and companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Lawyers confirmed the complaint was filed in federal court Monday.

The suit targets more than a dozen drug companies.

In court records, the city argues it has incurred increased spending because of opioids, including costs for providing medical care, costs for providing treatment of infants born addicted and costs associated with law enforcement and public safety.

The 317-page filing alleges drug manufacturers' marketing schemes misrepresented the risks and benefits of opioids, targeted susceptible prescribers and vulnerable patient populations, and fraudulently concealed their misconduct.

The complaint claims the manufacturers created a public nuisance, violated the RICO Act, were negligent, fraudulently misrepresented their product and violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

The filing seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial. It asks to declare manufacturers a public nuisance, as well as “fund an ‘abatement fund’ on behalf of plaintiffs for the purposes of prospectively abating ongoing opioid nuisance.”

13News Now has learned the city has been working with outside attorneys for months to put together the lengthy complaint.

The companies named in the suit have not yet filed a response.

