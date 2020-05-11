Virginia Beach woman missing for 20 years this November

Hope Curry vanished in November 2000. No crime scene, no body, and no arrests.

A young woman vanished from Virginia Beach 20 years ago this month and has never been found.

Hope Curry was just 23 years old and a brand new mother when she disappeared near Rosemont and Holland Roads on the night of November 11, 2000.

The case was a mystery from the start with little information, no crime scene, and absolutely no physical evidence.

Monday on 13News Now at 11 p.m., anchor Dan Kennedy talks with Curry's friend who hasn't given up in the search for Hope.