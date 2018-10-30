The longest-serving firefighter in Virginia Beach is on his final shift.

Master Firefighter Mike McAndrews has been with the Virginia Beach Fire Department for 43 years.

“Some people don’t believe I’m 65,” said McAndrews.

A career that began in 1975 in Kempsville is now ending at Station 7 in Town Center.

“I can remember my very first call,” said McAndrews. “So far we haven’t had any today.”

It truly is a brotherhood for McAndrews, he’s one of five brothers who served as firefighters.

“My brother Pat was the first one in,” said McAndrews. “We teased him and the rest of us got sucked into it.”

McAndrews shared memories Tuesday- some, days of pride, others he wishes he could forget.

“There is one that stood out,” said McAndrews. “Veterans Day 1989…parents were at work and kids were home. They found a handgun.”

Every memory is saved in eight scrapbooks McAndrews made himself. He has updated the books with newspaper clippings since the beginning of his career.

“You take a lot with you when you leave this job,” said McAndrews. “Whether you work 20 years or as long as I have, a little piece of you is left behind.”

He now plans to travel with his wife and enjoy his three children and six grandchildren.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC