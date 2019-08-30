VIRGINIA, USA — Following a new law passed in New Jersey, sexual abuse survivors in Virginia are now coming forward to take legal action against the Boy Scouts of America for abuse that goes back more than thirty years.

RELATED: Report: 350 more alleged pedophiles found in Boy Scouts, lawsuit claims

The New Jersey law provides survivors of childhood sexual abuse, nationwide, who were abused during the three-decade period the Boy Scouts of America were headquartered in New Jersey, an opportunity to sue under a two-year window that begins on December 1, 2019.

Now, lawyers for sexual abuse survivors are pressing forward with legal action against the Boy Scouts of America under the New Jersey law, regardless of where in the country the abuse occurred.

“We intend to hold the Boy Scouts accountable under this New Jersey law because the organization knew for decades while its headquarters was based in New Jersey, that thousands of Scout leaders had used their position to groom and sexually abuse children. The Boys Scouts not only failed to implement adequate policies and procedures to protect young children, but it actively swept egregious sexual abuse under the rug,” said Michael T. Pfau, a sexual abuse attorney who has represented thousands of abuse survivors and who represents dozens of men who will file suit under New Jersey’s new law.

Alleged abusers in Virginia include Scoutmasters Linwood Culpepper and Archer Riley Overby, who was allowed to volunteer for the Boy Scouts for years after being identified as a suspected predator by the organization.

Linwood Culpepper was involved in Scouting in the Virginia Beach area over 10 years. In 1963, Scoutmaster Linwood Culpepper of Troop 367 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was convicted of offenses stemming from contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to the BSA’s records, he was sent away for “treatment” related to his actions.

But in 1973, Culpepper was allowed to rejoin Scouting Troop 362 on a “probationary basis” because “so much time ha[d] elapsed” since his 1963 criminal conviction. Shortly thereafter, in 1974, Culpepper was forced to resign from his involvement with Troop 362 after a number of children, including Scouts, reported that he sodomized and molested them.

RELATED: Boy Scouts turn to animated videos to fight sex abuse

Archer Riley Overby was involved in Scouting throughout Virginia, including the Richmond, Christianburg, and Roanoke area, for almost 10 years.

On February 5, 1976 a “concerned parent,” and a scoutmaster, wrote letters to BSA warning that Scoutmaster Archer Riley Overby committed “homosexual acts” on a scout, as well as physical beatings, and should not be permitted to continue as a Scoutmaster.

“In many cases, survivors of sexual abuse have suffered life-long trauma. This new law gives those who suffered at the hands of the Boy Scouts an opportunity for justice – and an opportunity for closure. We hope more individuals will come forward,” Jay Mascolo of the Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo law firm said.

RELATED: Thousands of Boy Scout leaders accused of child sex abuse, attorney says