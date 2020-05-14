Virginia DMV opening May 18 by appointment only

Eleven DMV locations across the state of Virginia will open first thing next week. Officials are also extending hours at the locations to help more people.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Good news for people who need to head to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Officials announced they are reopening 11 out of 75 customer service centers statewide starting Monday.

Two out of the 11 locations are in Virginia Beach and Hampton. The address of the Virginia Beach location is at 3551 Buckner Boulevard. The Hampton center is located at 8109 Roanoke Avenue.

DMV officials said people who need services can’t just show up to an open location because they want to make sure people are practicing social distancing.

People are required to make an appointment online. In all 11 offices, DMV officials confirmed they already have 21,000 appointments.

“We already have over 2,000 people who have set appointments in the Hampton office and about 2,500 appointments in the Virginia Beach office,” explained DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb.

Officials are expanding hours at the 11 locations to accommodate as many people as they can due to the built-up demand.

“We are going to be 8 to 6, Monday through Saturday,” Holcomb explained.

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is still offering many services online and Holcomb said he hopes people take advantage of the online services, but he said there are a few instances people need to step foot inside the DMV.

One example is teenagers needing to take their knowledge tests to get their learner's permit.

“Someone brand new to Virginia, they have to come into the DMV and get their Virginia licensing issued with a new photograph and signature," Holcomb said.

It will look a little different inside the offices once they open. Holcomb said people will talk to a DMV worker through Plexiglas. Employees will wear masks and gloves. They encourage customers to arrive 10 minutes early. Holcomb said customers will wait in their car until they are texted or called to come in for their appointment.

"We’re happy to be back interacting with our customers, all being in a much safer and secure manner," Holcomb said.