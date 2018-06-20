HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The state announced it will help fund the development of a multi-million dollar hotel project at Peninsula Town Center to boost tourism in the area.

In a press conference Wednesday, President, and CEO of Virginia Tourism Rita McClenny announced the state will partner with the city of Hampton and hotel developers to establish the Starwood Hotels and Resorts® | Element® Hotel in Peninsula Town Center.

“We saw a real need, but we also saw a real opportunity,” said McClenny. “It really is a nice convenient place that has a lot of infrastructure and natural assets that visitors will use while on vacation.”

The project is estimated to cost more than $17 million. It will create 22 new jobs and will result in $2 million in revenue for the City of Hampton.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck explained the City of Hampton doesn’t have sufficient quality hotel rooms to attract larger conventions to the area, which is why the development of the hotel is so important.

“They can get people here for their conferences for their tournaments, but they can’t necessarily recommend people stay in Hampton that is the impact of being mayor in a city that does not have quality hotels,” said Tuck.

Tuck added that this is one of three hotel projects the city has in its pipeline and is grateful for the state’s assistance as part of the Tourism Development Finance Program.

“It’s less investment by the city which means bottom line, it’s less dollars by our taxpayers and ultimately they are paying state taxes, so to get that money coming back in Hampton is a win-win,” said Tuck.

Construction on the hotel is expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.



Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC