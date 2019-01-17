VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Lottery awarded $36,000 to four teachers across the Commonwealth for the annual "Made in Virginia" award, and a Virginia Beach teacher won!

The award recognizes individuals who get their start in a Virginia public school. Each winner had the chance to award $9,000 to the public school of their choice, and they will all be featured in Virginia Lottery commercials.

The four graduates represent the northern, southern, eastern and western parts of the state.

The winners are:

Bridgette Berthold, Health and Physical Education teacher at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach

Rachel Bray, founder of Rooted Communities non-profit organization in Roanoke

Timmy Nguyen, Government employee and founder of the Ultimate Backpack Challenge in Richmond

George Preston, co-owner and lead engineer at SAI Engineering in Prince William County

“The winners of the ‘Made in Virginia’ award exemplify not only the inspiring graduates we have here in the Commonwealth, but also demonstrate the instrumental role our K-12 public schools play in a student’s ultimate life success,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall in a press release.

Each winner picked a Virginia public school to receive the prizes. The schools awarded $9,000 are Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, Skipwith Elementary School in Henrico County, and Woodbridge Senior High School in Prince William County.

Each school can use the money to address their unique needs!