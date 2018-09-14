VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia seemingly dodged a bullet with Hurricane Florence, but the National Guard is still on standby right now to help in the Commonwealth and other states.

The Governor activated the Guard for storm response operation. Specialized equipment including large trucks, Zodiac boats, and helicopters make the National Guard useful in situations like this. The equipment is staged should the Guard be needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

When citizen soldiers, like Specialist Jacob Huff, are activated, they leave their day jobs and families behind to serve the Commonwealth.

“Always lend a hand, that's what I signed up for,” Huff told 13News Now.

“Usually we really don't think about back home when we're here,” PFC Quadarius Boyd added. “All of our heads are just basically on our mission.”

SPC Huff's family is riding out Hurricane Florence as it batters North Carolina.

“The unit gave us a chance to make sure our families are right first before we showed up,” Huff recalled. “So, we're ready to go. We don't have to worry about home.”

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The National Guard doesn't only run missions in Virginia. In storms like this, they could be asked to help neighboring states, which is a mission that would have special meaning for Huff.

“If we have to go down there, at least I know we're helping them out in their area,” Huff added.

Public Affairs Officer Master Sergeant A.J. Coyne explained If North Carolina's National Guard needed help, there would be an official request from one state to another.

“North Carolina has a robust National Guard, so they've got plenty of capabilities,” MSG Coyne described. “Our General and the Governor would decide whether or not we could provide support if we have the capabilities that they need.”

This wouldn't be the first time these soldiers answered the call elsewhere. Some of them did search and rescue for storms in Texas and the Virgin Islands last year.

“If that call came, all these soldiers that's why they joined the National Guard is to not just put on the uniform overseas, to put it on here and help people,” MSG Coyne said.

PHOTOS: National Guard prepares to help Florence victims

PHOTOS: National Guard prepares to help Florence victims

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC