RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that the Commonwealth secured over $24.1 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants to help better prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and manmade disasters.

The grants include the Fiscal Year 2019 Homeland Security Grant Program, the Emergency Management Performance Grant, the Urban Area Security Initiative, the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, and the Port Security Grant Program. Individual local allocations will be announced in early September.

“We have made it a priority to pursue federal funding to help ensure the Commonwealth and our communities have every possible resource in protecting Virginians against various natural and manmade events,” Governor Northam. “With these grants, we will continue to support our state and local partners in addressing critical security needs and strengthening resilience, preparedness, and prevention activities across Virginia.”

Summary of grants awarded to Virginia:

State Homeland Security: $ 9,200,000

Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI): $3,250,000

Emergency Management Performance Grant: $8,033,215

Hampton Roads UASI Non-Profit Security Grant: $347,500

State Non-Profit Security Grant: $200,000

Port Security Grant Program: $3,093,110

TOTAL: $24,123,825

“These funds will support local and state government preparedness to address our more complex and more frequent emergencies, and will ultimately help make Virginians safer,” said VDEM State Coordinator of Emergency Management Jeff Stern.

The $3,093,110 Port Security Grant will breakdown as follows: