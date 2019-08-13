RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that the Commonwealth secured over $24.1 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants to help better prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and manmade disasters.
The grants include the Fiscal Year 2019 Homeland Security Grant Program, the Emergency Management Performance Grant, the Urban Area Security Initiative, the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, and the Port Security Grant Program. Individual local allocations will be announced in early September.
“We have made it a priority to pursue federal funding to help ensure the Commonwealth and our communities have every possible resource in protecting Virginians against various natural and manmade events,” Governor Northam. “With these grants, we will continue to support our state and local partners in addressing critical security needs and strengthening resilience, preparedness, and prevention activities across Virginia.”
Summary of grants awarded to Virginia:
- State Homeland Security: $ 9,200,000
- Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI): $3,250,000
- Emergency Management Performance Grant: $8,033,215
- Hampton Roads UASI Non-Profit Security Grant: $347,500
- State Non-Profit Security Grant: $200,000
- Port Security Grant Program: $3,093,110
- TOTAL: $24,123,825
“These funds will support local and state government preparedness to address our more complex and more frequent emergencies, and will ultimately help make Virginians safer,” said VDEM State Coordinator of Emergency Management Jeff Stern.
The $3,093,110 Port Security Grant will breakdown as follows:
- Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue (Gloucester): $26,175
- City of Chesapeake Fire Department: $147,000
- City of Hampton: $1,200,000
- City of Newport News: $498,130
- City of Portsmouth Police Department: $158,625
- City of Suffolk Fire Department: $335,223
- City of Suffolk Police Department: $79,032
- City of Virginia Beach: $77,750
- City of Virginia Beach Fire Department: $47,175
- Poquoson Fire Department: $24,000
- Virginia Port Authority: $500,000