SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Smithfield that took place on New Year's Eve.

Around 11:50 p.m., troopers were called to the 600 block of West Main Street. On the scene, troopers learned 40-year-old Nicholas J. Weter was hit by a 1999 Chrysler Concord and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

Weter laid down in the road before he was hit. State police said he died from his injuries.

State police said no charges will be placed on the drivers due to pedestrian obstructing lane of travel.

RELATED: Woman dies after being hit by car in Norfolk, driver charged with hit and run

RELATED: Norfolk adopts 'Vision Zero' initiative days after woman is killed crossing downtown street

RELATED: Williamsburg man hit by car, seriously injured