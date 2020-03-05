Virginia State Police investigating shooting involving Norfolk police officer

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Norfolk police officer on Saturday night.

Around 6:55 p.m., a Norfolk Police Officer encountered a man with outstanding arrest warrants on Lincoln Street, police officials said.

When the officer approached, the man ran away.

Police said during the foot pursuit, the officer saw that the man had a firearm.

The officer discharged his service weapon. The man was hit by gunfire.

The man was taken into custody by police in the 800 block of E. Olney Road.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating this officer-involved shooting.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate administrative investigation into the incident.