Virginia State Police search for missing, endangered child

NELSON COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for missing teenager Azalia Berrian, who they say is considered endangered because she has autism.

Berrian was last seen on June 4 around 8 p.m. near Russell Way in Afton, Virginia.

When she went missing, Berrian, 14, was possibly wearing a black shirt, orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.

She's a black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She's about 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.