Virginia State Police searching for witnesses of deadly Oceanfront police shooting

State Police want to hear from anyone who saw or has cell phone video of the police shooting that killed 25-year-old Donovon Lynch.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for witnesses of the deadly police shooting at the Oceanfront last week.

Donovon Lynch, 25, died after a Virginia Beach police officer fatally shot him near Pacific Avenue and 20th Street the night of March 26.

The state agency is now heading the investigation into the shooting after Virginia Beach Police turned it over to them.

If anyone witnessed, has cell phone video, footage or any information about the encounter between the officer and Lynch, they're urged to contact State Police at 757-424-6800.