Virginia still has about $795 million in rent relief funds for tenants, landlords who need help

Virginia leaders say the Rent Relief Program is the key protection against eviction as the Commonwealth's State of Emergency ends. Here's how to apply for money.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's coronavirus-related State of Emergency ends on June 30, which means certain eviction protections will end.

Landlords will no longer be required to apply to the Rent Relief Program before pursuing an eviction, but the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development leaders said hundreds of millions of dollars are still available for tenants who need help paying rent.

Over the past year, the Commonwealth has paid out more than $244 million in about 49,000 rent and mortgage relief payments to households.

A Virginia DHCD spokesperson said the RRP has about $795 million still available for Virginians who need help paying rent. Most of the money comes from Emergency Rental Assistance federal funds.

“There are unprecedented levels of assistance available and we want to ensure that gets out to all Virginians who are eligible," said Erik Johnston, Virginia DHCD director.

Virginia is currently processing about 8,000 RRP application per month.

“The majority of the households that apply for rental assistance actually have children under 8 years old, and we are getting the money out as fast as we get in the applications," Johnston said.

To be eligible, tenants must meet certain rent and household income requirements. The RRP can pay up to 15 months of rent, including three future months.

The federal eviction moratorium has been extended until the end of July, although tenants need to proactively sign a declaration to gain this protection.

“We do expect to see a spike in applications as we get into the summer months and as the federal moratorium potentially goes away after July," Johnston said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 6 million households are behind on rent.

Associate U.S. Attorney General Vanita Gupta wrote when eviction moratoriums end, “eviction filings are expected to overwhelm courts across the country.”

In the letter, Gupta asked courts across the country to consider requiring landlords to apply for rental assistance before filing eviction cases, extend time in pending cases to allow funds to be received and work on eviction diversion programs.

"The entire legal community...has an obligation to do what it can to ensure that each and every individual has meaningful and equal access to justice before losing one’s home” Catastrophic economic and psychological effects," Gupta wrote.

Virginia leaders said the RRP is the biggest “key protection against eviction.”