'It’s just mind boggling' | Virginia Task Force 2 sends help to tornado ravaged Kentucky

The Deputy leader says even though they've worked natural disasters and structural collapses before, it's never easy.

NORFOLK, Va. — The death toll keeps climbing after dozens of twisters tore through the Midwest over the weekend.

At least 40 tornadoes hit nine states and at least 79 people have died, 65 of those in Kentucky alone.

Several groups from Hampton Roads are on the ground in Kentucky.

Virginia Task Force 2 is one of many organizations in Hampton Roads doing what they can to help those affected by the tornadoes.

Families are mourning the loss of loved ones and still digging through the rubble of their homes after.

"It’s just mind boggling the power that these storms pack," said Deputy Task Force Leader Jim Ingledue.

Always prepared for the worst, Virginia Task Force 2 sent two of their men to ease the burden on local agencies.

"Literally we say ‘what can we do to help.’ We’re not there to take over, we’re not there to push anybody out of the way," he said.

The two that arrived on the 12th are on the incident support team. Ingledue says he believes they’ll be focusing on the candle factory that was completely destroyed.

"That’s kind of the command and control element when you get several teams operating in the same area. Obviously it takes quite a bit of coordination."

He says any time they’re sent to an area after a natural disaster or a structural collapse, it’s always hard to take in what they’re seeing.

"You’re not surprised because you’ve seen it before, but you’re in awe every time."