NORFOLK, Va. — The newest additions to the Virginia Zoo now have names!

The Zoo announced on Monday the two male Red Panda cubs are names Piercy and Lino (pronounced Leeno) and the female cub is named Chris-Anne.

The three cubs were born on June 18 at the Virginia Zoo’s Animal Wellness Campus to mom, Masu, and dad, Timur.

The Zoo launched an auction for the naming rights of the three new red panda cubs. All three names were purchased by separate individuals.

The auction, which was set to last two weeks came to a close in just a short 72 hours where each name sold for the max bid of $2,500. The proceeds from the auction, a total of $7,500, will be donated to the Red Panda Network, a conservation partner of the Virginia Zoo.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of the auction!” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We’re proud to be able to spread the message about these incredible creatures in need and raise money for their conservation efforts at the same time.”

Red Panda Cub: Chris-Anne

Red Panda Cub: Lino

Red Panda Cub: Piercy

In addition to raising funds for the Red Panda Network, the Zoo also sold a Zoodoption special in honor of the cubs, selling an impressive 48 symbolic adoptions which will help support the Zoo’s conservation fund.

Masu and her cubs will remain off exhibit until later in the fall when animal care staff feel they can confidently navigate the trees and other exhibit features.

