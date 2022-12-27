1 hurt after plane crashes in Franklin

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A man is hurt after a plane crash at Franklin Municipal Airport on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

A news release said that state police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the airport after receiving reports that a Cessna 177 Cardinal single engine plane had crashed while it was heading towards the runway.

When police arrived, they found the crash and the only occupant of the plane, who was hurt.

He's been identified as Randall Barger of Newport News, and he's expected to be okay after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.