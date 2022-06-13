A 10-month-old girl was killed after being struck by the same car she fell out of in Northern Virginia Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

WOODBRIDGE, Md. — A 10-month-old girl died from her injuries after she fell out of the back seat of a car and was run over Sunday, according to Prince William County Police.

Officers arrived at the area of Flotilla Way and Dyers Mills Ct in Woodbridge around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a child.

Police said they believe the baby's mother was visiting family when she placed her daughter unrestrained in the backseat of a 2013 Toyota Highlander. The woman drove to a nearby dumpster and back to the Flotilla Way address where they picked up the family member.

According to police, a family member opened the back door, and the infant fell out of the vehicle and onto the road. The girl's mother got out of the car to check on her daughter, but the car was not in park, and it rolled backward hitting the 10-month-old, police said.

The baby suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. She passed away from the injuries later in the day.

The identity of the child is being withheld due to a new Virginia law, police said, and no charges have been filed against the 35-year-old mother. Both the mother and daughter were from Hyattsville, Maryland.