WARRENTON, Va. (WUSA) — A 10-year-old girl is dead after a tree fell on her Virginia home and trapped her, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said.

The tree fell on a house located in the 6200 block of Highmeadow Place late Wednesday night, according to officials. A neighbor called and reported the incident to officials and said they believed somebody may be trapped inside the home. The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company was able to get to the house within six minutes of the call.

When crews got there they found a large tree had fallen into the second floor of the home, Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company said. This caused a partial collapse of the house and trapped 10-year-old Lydia Gherghis under the tree inside her bedroom.

Crews worked together to stabilize the large tree and lifted the tree trunk with hydraulic struts in order to remove Gherghis. Despite all rescue efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear at this time what caused the tree to fall, however, officials are looking into all possibilities due to the recent weather.

