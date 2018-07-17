GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 13-year-old on Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies received a call about a shooting at the entrance of Beaverdam Park. A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a local hospital and is considered in stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office was searching in the area of Farys Mill Road for a Hispanic man with a large afro, a white man, and an African-American man. According to the Sheriff's Facebook page, that was the only description they had. After further investigating, officials learned there were only two suspects.

Around 4 p.m. two juvenile suspects were taken into custody, and charges are pending. The victim and suspects knew each other.

Deputies are still investigating this incident.

