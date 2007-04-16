16 years since the massacre at Virginia Tech

On April 16, 2007, a student fatally shot 32 people at the university in Blacksburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sunday will mark 16 years since the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

On April 16, 2007, a student fatally shot 32 people at the university in Blacksburg. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Changes have happened since that shooting at Virginia Tech, including how often we see mass shootings.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, active shooter incidents have seen a sharp rise in recent years. Including the Virginia Tech shooting, eight of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the US have occurred since 2007.

Their frequency inevitably affects communities all over the country.

The University of Virginia, a Chesapeake Walmart, and the Virginia Beach Municipal Center are locations across Virginia and Hampton Roads alone that have experienced tragedy.

The unfortunate reality is that we are used to it – a mindset that wasn’t as prevalent 16 years ago in Blacksburg.

The shooting forced schools across the country to rethink campus security and reignited the debate over gun control that, to this day, divides our country further with every new tragedy.

Here is the 2023 schedule for memorial events at Virginia Tech:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:00 a.m.

3.2 Mile Run in Remembrance — Virginia Tech Campus

Online registration opens on Feb. 1. For more information please visit the Rec Sports website.

1:45 p.m.

Day of Remembrance Service — A service to honor those who died on April 16, 2007, at the Wishing Tree at Solitude, a place for healing, peace, and hope. Parking is available in the Solitude Lot.

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Midnight

Lighting of Ceremonial Candle — April 16 Memorial

The ceremonial candle will be lit by representatives of the student body and the names of the 32 Hokies lost on April 16, 2007, will be read. The Corps of Cadets will stand guard for 32 minutes. The candle will remain lit for 24 hours.

9:43 a.m.

Wreath Laying and Moment of Silence — April 16 Memorial

11:27 p.m.

Cadet Guard — April 16th Memorial

Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard at the April 16th Memorial for 32 minutes.