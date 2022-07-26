18-year-old arrested, charged for sexually assaulting woman in Virginia Walmart

Police do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

An 18-year-old has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in a Culpeper Walmart last week.

According to the Culpeper Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on July 20 around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible sexual assault. Upon arrival, they met with the victim and reviewed security footage of the incident.

Through the investigation, officers determined that the suspect, identified as J'Quan Knighting, followed the victim around the store. Once the victim was alone in an aisle in a partially secluded area, Knighting walked up behind her and grabbed her genital area hard enough to cause her to react, police said.

The victim turned to confront him, but he fled the store. Police do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Knighting was arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery on Friday, according to police. He was held on a secured bond at the Culpeper County Jail, but has since been released.

The victim was not injured during the assault.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO J. Cole at 540-829-5525 or email tips@culpeperva.gov.