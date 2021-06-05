This drug has been linked to 2 overdose deaths in Virginia. Now, police are investigating

Arlington County Police are now urging residents to be careful of a drug that has been linked to overdose deaths.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people are dead after overdosing on drugs in Arlington, Va. Sunday, according to local authorities. Now, police are investigating the incident and asking people to be on the lookout for the dangerous substance.

Arlington County Police Department reported three overdoses on Sunday that turned into two deaths and one person in critical condition.

Police believe that the overdoses are linked to a dangerous concoction of heroin and prescription painkillers mixed with fentanyl.

Authorities are now taking steps to warn residents due to the severity of these recent cases. They are urging people who are or know people battling addiction or opioid use to protect themselves and others.

Here are some resources provided by Arlington County Police Department:

Signs of Overdose

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. If you observe someone experiencing the following overdose symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately:

Slow or shallow breathing

Dizziness or confusion

Cold or clammy skin

Vomiting or gurgling

Blue lips and/or fingernails

Not responsive or sleeping and cannot be woken up

Deep gurgling or rattling snore

Overdose Reversal

Arlington County first responders have administered Nasal Naloxone (also known as Narcan®), a safe and effective medication that can reverse an overdose from prescription painkillers or heroin, 31 times in 2021. Narcan is available over the counter without a prescription. Arlingtonians can request free Narcan and REVIVE (Narcan) training by emailing the Department of Human Services.

Key Contact Information

Programs and Services