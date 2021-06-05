This drug has been linked to 2 overdose deaths in Virginia. Now, police are investigating

ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people are dead after overdosing on drugs in Arlington, Va. Sunday, according to local authorities. Now, police are investigating the incident and asking people to be on the lookout for the dangerous substance.
Arlington County Police Department reported three overdoses on Sunday that turned into two deaths and one person in critical condition.
Police believe that the overdoses are linked to a dangerous concoction of heroin and prescription painkillers mixed with fentanyl.
Authorities are now taking steps to warn residents due to the severity of these recent cases. They are urging people who are or know people battling addiction or opioid use to protect themselves and others.
Here are some resources provided by Arlington County Police Department:
Signs of Overdose
This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. If you observe someone experiencing the following overdose symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately:
- Slow or shallow breathing
- Dizziness or confusion
- Cold or clammy skin
- Vomiting or gurgling
- Blue lips and/or fingernails
- Not responsive or sleeping and cannot be woken up
- Deep gurgling or rattling snore
Overdose Reversal
Arlington County first responders have administered Nasal Naloxone (also known as Narcan®), a safe and effective medication that can reverse an overdose from prescription painkillers or heroin, 31 times in 2021. Narcan is available over the counter without a prescription. Arlingtonians can request free Narcan and REVIVE (Narcan) training by emailing the Department of Human Services.
Key Contact Information
- Emergency: 9-1-1
- DHS Substance Use Warm Line: 571-302-0327
- Report Information on Narcotics Distribution
Programs and Services
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are numerous treatment resources available in Arlington and through the Department of Human Services. Community members are also encouraged to prevent medication misuse or overdose by safely disposing of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication in one of Arlington’s four permanent drug take-back boxes or by requesting a free deactivation bag.
