25-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash on Route 33 in Middlesex County

Virginia State Police said Cornelius Keonte Owens, 25, died in a crash on Route 33 just east of Edgewater Rd. The jeep he was driving overturned several times.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating an overnight vehicle crash that left one man dead.

Virginia State Police said they got a call on Saturday, May 15, around 1:47 a.m. about a car crash involving one vehicle, where an individual died. The crash happened on Route 33, just east of Edgewater Road.

According to officers, 25-year-old Cornelius Keonte Owens from Saluda, VA, was driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee, when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, causing the jeep to overturn multiple times.

Police said Owens didn't have on his seatbelt during the crash and suffered injuries from the incident. He died there.

There is no word on what caused the crash. According to VSP, it is unknown if alcohol was involved.