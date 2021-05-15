28-year-old NC man shot at apartment complex on Dorchester Street in Franklin

Franklin Police said Jarvis D. Gay, 29, is wanted on multiple charges, following a shooting that left a man hurt at the Dorchester Square Apartments Saturday.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police are investigating a shooting that left an individual hurt in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a call on Saturday, May 15, just before 4 a.m. about a person who was shot at Dorchester Square Apartments. This is located at 1698 Dorchester Street in Franklin.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old man from Roanoke Rapids, NC suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper torso. He was flown to Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

Authorities said 29-year-old Jarvis Derel Gay is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police said is Gay 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

The shooting remains under an ongoing investigation at this time.