28-year-old NC man shot at apartment complex on Dorchester Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police are investigating a shooting that left an individual hurt in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to a call on Saturday, May 15, just before 4 a.m. about a person who was shot at Dorchester Square Apartments. This is located at 1698 Dorchester Street in Franklin.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old man from Roanoke Rapids, NC suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper torso. He was flown to Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.
Authorities said 29-year-old Jarvis Derel Gay is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Police said is Gay 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
The shooting remains under an ongoing investigation at this time.
Franklin Police asks if anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at 757-562-8575 or call Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. They are offering a cash reward to anyone (anonymous) who has information that leads to an arrest.