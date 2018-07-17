FAIRFAX, Va. (WUSA) — This is why you must say no to speeding.

Fairfax County Police said a McLaren 720S costing nearly $300,000 was totaled on Saturday due to speed. In the Facebook post, police said a local man purchased the car Friday.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The McLaren 720S is a British sports car that could reach speeds up to 200 miles per hour.

Officials said this accident is "a reminder to slow down, or it could cost you." Police said the man was charged with reckless driving.

© 2018 WUSA