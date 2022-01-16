4 horses killed, no humans injured in Stafford County barn fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews battled a large barn fire early Sunday, and while no humans were hurt, four horses did not survive the blaze.
Crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mountain View Road at the intersection of Kickapoo Lane for just before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived about five minutes later, crews found a large barn that was nearly fully burned down, fire officials said.
Extra units were called to the scene to help, and the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue.
Crews were challenged by the freezing temperatures, though no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters. Four horses did not make it out of the fire and died.
The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal's Office.
Any fire is a good reminder of general safety practices. The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises that half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, and provides tips to prevent winter home fires:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.
- Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible.
- Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.
- Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year.
- Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container, and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.
- Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.
- Do not leave candles burning unattended.
