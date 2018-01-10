DILLWYN, Va. (AP) — Police say four people were hurt, three seriously, when a car rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in central Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the horse was killed in the crash Sunday morning in Buckingham County.

Police say 18-year-old Haley Taylor was driving a 2002 Honda when she rear-ended the buggy. Her car flipped, and the buggy was destroyed.

Taylor, who suffered minor injuries, was charged with reckless driving. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

Police say an 18-year-old male was driving the buggy, and a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were inside. All three were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

