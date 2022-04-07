4 hospitalized in Manassas car wash shooting, police say

Prince William County Police say there is no active threat in the community.

MANASSAS, Va. — A shooting in Prince William County left four people hurt.

The Prince William County Police Department said in a tweet early Monday that four adult victims were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Manassas.

The shooting happened at Sam's Car Wash in the 8000 block of Sudley Road.

A preliminary investigation found that there was a large gathering at the car wash when an argument broke out. During the argument, things escalated and multiple shots were fired, police said. Police said there is no active threat to the community, however.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and a man was found in the area of Nimitz Court and Fairmount Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were called to provide first aid and take him to the hospital.

Two other men were driven to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth man was also later identified as being shot at the car wash. Three of the men were flown to an area trauma center, while the fourth man was taken to a hospital via ambulance. The men ranged in age from 23 to 26.

Police say all the injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

The investigation is active and ongoing and police are working to identify all parties involved.

Anyone who may have information about this case should contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.