5 names added to a memorial to enslaved workers at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The names of five family members have been added to a memorial to enslaved workers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reports that the names were officially added at a private dedication on Tuesday.

The University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers acknowledges and honors an estimated 4,000 people who built and worked at the university. It was designed by Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president.

The names that were added were Davy Hern, Fanny Gillette Hern, Bonnycastle Hern, Lily Hern and Ben Snowden.