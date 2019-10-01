CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old from Chesapeake will be receiving Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia's 5,000th wish!

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is a non-profit that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical medical conditions. Tia, who is diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, made a wish to go to Alaska.

Despite her condition, the 16-year-old shows amazing strength and determination. She loves the outdoors and has an affinity for advanture which insired her to want to visit Alaska.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff and volunteers at Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, we are proud to have provided the life-changing experience of a wish to 5,000 children and families across the Commonwealth,” said Sheri Lambert, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. “With the continued support of our community, we can achieve our mission of granting the one, true wish of every eligible child in Virginia.”

On Tuesday, January 15 at 2 p.m., Make-A-Wish will host a wish sendoff to celebrate Tia. The event will have Tia’s wish granter volunteers, friends, and family come together with Make-A-Wish staff for a sendoff celebration complete with s’mores, hot chocolate and snow.

The celebration will take place at Greenbrier Farms.

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia's wishes are made possible with the generous support of private donors, volunteers, local foundations and businesses.

Click here to learn more about Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, or call 804-217-9474.