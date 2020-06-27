x
6 arrested in latest standoff at Richmond's Lee statue

The police department said officers announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared at 10:25 p.m. Friday night after an officer was shot by a paintball.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police say six people were arrested during the latest round of late-night protests at the Robert E. Lee monument grounds in Virginia’s capital city. 

The police department said in a news release Saturday morning that officers announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared at 10:25 p.m. Friday night after an officer was shot by a paintball. 

Police say several other officers were subsequently shot by paintballs and struck by other hard objects. 

Police said one officer deployed pepper spray. According to the Times-Dispatch, the conflict marked the fifth time this week authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds of demonstrators to disperse.

