RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced a $6.5 million initiative to improve emergency radio communications between local, state, and federal first responders.

The new funding in Virginia’s 2018–2020 biennial budget will help support the full implementation of the Commonwealth Link to Interoperable Communications, a technology that allows radio systems to talk to one another during an emergency.

“Our public safety professionals must have access to a secure, unified emergency radio system like COMLINC to do their jobs effectively and keep all Virginians safe,” said Governor Northam. “The expansion and full implementation of this program represents a strategic public safety investment that will help improve the interoperability of our emergency communications.”

Since 2007, Commonwealth Link to Interoperable Communications has served as the Commonwealth’s interoperability solution to bridge public safety communication systems used by local, state, and federal stakeholders.

However, the program has relied on localities for funding, so it has not been widely implemented throughout Virginia. This first-ever dedicated funding source will fully establish Commonwealth Link to Interoperable Communications as a comprehensive statewide program and enable public safety agencies at all levels to communicate seamlessly.

The funding includes training and additional maintenance personnel to support localities and other stakeholders.

For additional information, please contact Tom Crabbs, Statewide Interoperability Coordinator, at thomas.crabbs@governor.virginia.gov.

